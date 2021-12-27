HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies asked the public for assistance in finding a missing woman from West Hollywood on Monday.
Dalia Taqali, 30-years-old, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. She is developmentally disabled and has dissociative identity disorder.
It was reported that she was found safely just before noon on Monday.
Taqali is around 5-foot, 6-inches, with long dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to weigh around 110 pounds.
She was last seen at around 5 p.m., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. She also was said to be carrying a green backpack and a black purse. Taqali was also reportedly wearing blue studded earrings.
Authorities indicated that Taqali has several notable features, including a scar on her lower body and a missing front tooth.
According to the LACSD report, she may be headed towards Sunset Boulevard and Curson Avenue in Los Angeles.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)