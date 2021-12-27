EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Monday were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred during the early morning hours, just prior to 1 a.m.
The shooting occurred on Gage Avenue in El Monte. The victim was transported to a medical facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
There is no known motive or suspect identified at the time.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies asked the El Monte Police Department for assistance in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
