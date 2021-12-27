BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) The annual Lawry’s Beef Bowl was canceled for the second year in a row because of the concerns surrounding the rising cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The restaurant decided to air on the side of caution to protect not only its staff but the visiting players during this current winter surge, according to a statement.

Since 1956, the Beef Bowl has been an annual tradition where the Rose Bowl teams dine at the namesake’s Beverly Hills prime rib restaurant. The only year that it didn’t happen was 2020 when the Rose Bowl was moved to Texas amid the last year’s winter surge.

“The purpose of the event is to honor champion student-athletes for their achievement as a team of making it to the Rose Bowl Game,” said Richard R. Frank, executive chairman of the board of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc.

Frank’s father, Richard N. Frank began the tradition in 1956 shortly after becoming Lawry’s president.

“The meal is a large part of the celebration because these are young men with enormous appetites, but its more about celebrating together away from the practice field in a legendary setting,” the younger Frank continued.

In lieu of a traditional Beef Bowl, the restaurant will package and deliver the meals to the players instead.

