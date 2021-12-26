LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the possible murder of a woman found shot dead in an SUV Monday morning.
Long Beach Police Department first responded to the call at about 7:22 a.m. after firefighters from Long Beach Fire Department called for assistance with a gunshot victim.
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of West 16th Street to find a woman who was shot in the upper body. The victim was in the front area of the SUV, however, authorities did not specify if she was seated on the driver or passenger's side.
She was declared dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner—Coroner’s Office determined that the woman was in her thirties.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating the shooting. No motive is known at this time and it is unclear if police have a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call detectives at (562) 570-7244. People can anonymously submit tips through the L.A. Crime Stoppers website here, or by calling (800) 222-7244 as well as through the mobile app “P3 Tips.”