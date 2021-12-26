LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a gas station in Eagle Rock on Sunday evening.
An early report from the LAPD failed to disclose what led up to the shooting. However, it was indicated that the Los Angeles Fire Department called for help from the LAPD officers.
The shooting occurred at the Chevron Station on Broadway Avenue and Glendale Avenue in the Eagle Rock neighborhood, just after 6 p.m.
It was reported that the man died at the hospital at around 9:30 p.m.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)