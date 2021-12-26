NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was shot in the head during an apparent robbery in North Hollywood, late Sunday night.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Vanowen Street. Two suspects were seen running from the scene.
The man was shot in the head and when officers arrived at the scene he was not conscious and was not breathing. The victim's condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear if he was transported to the hospital.
Police are still investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.