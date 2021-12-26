FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A man who was walking across the lanes on Harbor Boulevard in Fullerton was killed on Sunday evening when he was struck by an Orange County Transportation Authority bus.
When authorities arrived on scene just after 6:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive man in the road. He was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained.
His identity will be released upon the notification of next of kin.
The driver of the bus, who remained on the scene to cooperate with authorities, was the one who called the Fullerton Police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fullerton Police Investigator H. Barclay at (714) 738-6815.