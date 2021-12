Lakers Lose To Nets In First Game At Crypto.Com Arena, 122-115The Los Angeles Lakers rallied back in the fourth quarter of their Christmas Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, but came up short in the final minutes of the game, ultimately losing 122-115. The Lakers' have lost their last five games.

Chargers WR Mike Williams Lands On COVID List, Will Not Play SundayWide receiver Mike Williams is the latest player to land on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (COVID-19) Out Vs TexansEkeler, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, announced on his Instagram page on Saturday that he was not making the trip with the team to Houston after testing positive for COVID-19.