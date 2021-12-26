At SoFi Stadium, there’s fun to be had in and outside of the stadium!

Chargers Mobile Gaming Experience sponsored by McDonald’s

McDonald’s of Southern California and the Chargers have teamed up for a gaming experience at SoFi Stadium! At every Chargers home game, a mobile gaming truck will be parked outside the stadium where everyone can play different games and earn the chance to win prizes. Click HERE to see the Chargers schedule.

While you’re at the gaming truck, you can scan a QR code that takes you to the app store. By downloading the McDonald’s app, you get access to exclusive deals, as well as the chance to order ahead and skip the line with mobile order and pay.

Chips4Kids Toy Drive

CHiPs for Kids began in Los Angeles County (Southern Division) in 1988 by the California Highway Patrol. Over the past three decades, the program has grown to include each of the CHP’s eight Divisions throughout the state, with thousands of toys collected and distributed every year during the holiday season.

We thank all of the Charger fans who donated on 12/12 in the tailgate area. Your toy will be donated to a child and family in need this year!

Due to unprecedented times, the CHP is limited to the number of physical drop offs for the toys. So, CHiPs for Kids is working with our partners to create a digital toy drive via a donation system. Every dollar collected via this donation page will go directly towards purchasing toys for kids and families in need. Your help in achieving this goal is greatly appreciated! Click HERE to donate today.