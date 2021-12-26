LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancellations on Sunday.
Nearly 50 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday.
Delta and United flights were hardest hit, cancelling flights for days due to COVID-related staffing shortages.
On Saturday, Delta, United and JetBlue had to cancel more than 750 flights.
The cancellations are expected to continue for days to come. Many travelers were pretty upset about all of the cancellations.
“They opened presents without me,” said one traveler.
"They cancelled our flight. We had a cruise lined up and unfortunately we had to book a new flight that was much more expensive than the last one," said another traveler.
Nationwide, nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled in recent days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Worldwide, that number is more than double.