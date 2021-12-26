NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Many gathered in North Hollywood Sunday night to mourn the deaths of two teenagers who were killed by a suspected D.U.I. driver last Saturday.
"Those kids are beyond belief talented, and highly gifted kids," said their father Ram Chettupalli. "It is unbelievable both kids are gone in one family."
On Dec. 18, Akshata "Lucky" Chettupalli, 16, and her brother 14-year-old Arjit were traveling home from Chatworth with their parents late at night when their vehicle was struck the family's SUV by a suspected D.U.I. driver. Arjit died that night, his sister died a week later. The two were students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Arjit was an eighth-grader at Lawrence Middle School located in Chatsworth. Akshata was a junior at the Gifted Magnet Program at North Hollywood High School. She was also the student council class president.
Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at the corner of Lassen Street and Oakdale Avenue to mourn the deaths of the two teenagers.
The school district is offering grief counseling to students and staff when schools are back in session on Jan. 10.