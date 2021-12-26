TORRANCE (CBSLA) — According to California Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a hit and run on the corner of South Hamilton Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
The incident happened on Sunday night in Torrance at about 8:09 p.m. CHP said that the victim was declared dead at the scene.
