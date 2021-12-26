VENTURA (CBSLA) – Ventura Police Department officers were sent to the scene of a stabbing that occurred at the Pacific View Mall in Ventura on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after 3:45 p.m., near the JC Penney’s outside of the mall’s parking structure. Authorities learned that a confrontation between juveniles led up to the stabbing.
According to the VPD report, multiple suspects attacked the 14-year-old victim, stabbing him a number of times.
The victim’s injuries, all of which were to his upper body, are non-life-threatening. They were still taken to a nearby medical center for treatment.
No suspects were located, and no description was available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ventura PD Major Crimes Detectives at (805) 339-4444.