LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating a potential bomb threat at Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills on Sunday.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m., when a call reported that an individual had a bomb at the location.
Patients and staff had been evacuated to the parking lot, several hundred yards away from any buildings.
According to a report from OCSD, authorities investigating the scene had not located anything suspicious as of 5 p.m., and just prior to 5:30 deputies confirmed that the bomb threat was false.
They were investigating the incident as a potential swatting call as it stood.
The police perimeter around the hospital was removed shortly after authorities were able to confirm the threat was a hoax.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area at the time to ensure their safety.