LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, naming six Chargers and four Rams to their respective divisional teams.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, scheduled for February 6, is the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game, like that of the MLB, NBA and NHL.

The Chargers tied for the most players heading to the Pro Bowl for the AFC with their divisional rivals the Kansas City Chiefs, each team sending six players.

However, the Indianapolis Colts led all teams, sending seven total players, including Jonathan Taylor, who was named to the team on Monday as one of the first five. He was the game’s leading vote getter, and that’s not the only thing he leads the league in, as he heads all running backs in yards from scrimmage, rushing yards, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

Tom Brady was also named to his 15th Pro Bowl game, yet another record under the belt of the all-time great, breaking a five-way tie he held with Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen.

80 players were selected, 40 to each roster. For a player to earn a spot on one of the two rosters, he must be voted in by a panel of fans, players and coaches. Each particular demographic counts for one-third of the player’s voting totals.

Out of all 32 NFL teams, only six didn’t have a player named to either roster – New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Detroit Lions.

The game will be held on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of the six players selected for the Chargers, five were named as starters, meaning they received either the first or second most votes in their respective positions.

The Chargers Pro Bowlers are:

Quarterback Justin Herbert; 1st selection

In just his second year, Herbert has already secured a Pro Bowl nomination, as the young star continues to have a stellar start to his career. With 14 games under his belt this season, he has thrown for 4,058 yards (4th in the NFL), adding 32 touchdowns (3rd in NFL) and 12 interceptions. He is the first quarterback to begin his career with back-to-back 4,000+ yard, 30+ touchdown seasons. Herbert has led the Bolts to a 8-6 record, as they fight for their first playoff berth since 2018. Herbert also led all AFC vote-getters for the quarterback position.

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen; 5th selection

Every star quarterback needs his star receiver, and luckily for Herbert he has Keenan Allen. A staple in the Pro Bowl since 2017, Allen has continued to quietly perform under the radar in the NFL. In 13 games so far in 2021, after missing one due to COVID-19 protocols, Allen has 92 catches (5th in NFL) for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater; 1st selection

One of the few rookies on either roster, Slater has surprised plenty of Chargers and NFL fans alike this season. The 13th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Slater was the leading vote-getter for the tackle position, and he has been one of the many bright spots on a young Bolts roster.

Center Corey Linsley; 1st selection

Now both the highest-paid player in the league and the highest-valued center in the AFC, Corey Linsely was named to his first Pro Bowl roster after eight years in the NFL. The Chargers are tied for the fourth-lowest amount of sacks in the NFL this season, and both Slater and Linsley have been a huge part of that success.

Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa; 4th selection

Since joining the league in 2016, Bosa has been present both in the Pro Bowl and in quarterback’s faces. In 14 games in 2021, Bosa has 9.5 sacks and 31 solo tackles (43 total), adding six forced fumbles (T-2nd in NFL). In only four games this season has he failed to achieve at least a half sack; continuing at this pace, he should be able to set his career-high in sacks, which currently sits at 12.5. Bosa will also be joined by his younger brother, Nick, who was named as a starter out of the NFC, playing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Strong Safety Derwin James; 2nd selection

James has been a force in the secondary for the Bolts all season long, prompting his second selection to the Pro Bowl. He has two interceptions this season, along with five passes defended and 67 solo tackles (103 total), good for second-most among all safeties (free and strong) in the NFL. He has also forced three fumbles. The Chargers have allowed the ninth-fewest total passing yards this season, much of which can be credited to James’ presence on the field. His nomination is especially noteworthy, as James missed 20 consecutive games from 2019 through 2020.

The Rams Pro Bowlers are:

Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp; 1st selection

Kupp is in the midst of one of the greatest all-time seasons by a wide receiver, and by far the best in the history of the Rams’ franchise. Thus far in the season, Kupp is leading the league in all “Triple Crown” categories for pass-catchers, with 122 catches (also the most in Rams’ franchise history), 14 touchdowns and 1,625 receiving yards – all career-highs. His name has been included in early discussion for MVP consideration, as well as Offensive Player of the Year, and rightfully so. It’s no coincidence that the Rams bringing in Matt Stafford, who connected with Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson in the same way, has had a profound effect on Kupp, who is averaging 116.1 yards per game.

Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald; 8th selection

The league’s most dominant defensive player continues to produce despite crossing the threshold into “veteran” territory. With his eighth-straight selection, Donald has never played a season without making the Pro Bowl. He has 11 sacks thus far this season, his fifth-straight year with at least 10 sacks. He’s been involved in 66 tackles, 26 of which are solo, with four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. 14 of those tackles have been for a loss, and he’s hit a quarterback at least 20 times for the seventh-consecutive year. It goes without saying that Donald is far and away one of, if not the biggest, difference makers when it comes to defensive players in the NFL.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey; 5th selection

Call him controversial, but you can’t deny Ramsey’s defensive prowess. He’s got 13 pass deflections, good for 8th-best in the NFL, as well as three interceptions and 51 solo tackles (96 total). The Rams have the fourth-most interceptions this season, and the only reason that Ramsey doesn’t have more of those is because quarterbacks just don’t throw it his that often. In 13 games this season he has been targeted 74 times, just under six throws in his direction a game.

Placekicker Matt Gay; 1st selection

In his second year with the Rams, Gay has begun to flourish, leading the league in field goals made (28) and field goal percentage (96.6%). He’s only missed on field goal, a 48-yarder in October. Gay has also only missed one extra point attempt, good for a 97.6 percentage, totaling 40 extra points made – 4th-best in the NFL. He’s also 4-for-4 in 50+ yard attempts, again, the best percentage in the league. He’s already tied a career-high in points, with 124. This all goes without mention that he’s better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in nearly every kicking category – the team that drafted and dropped him in 2019.

A full list of 2022 Pro Bowlers (* denotes a starter at their position):

Offense

Quarterback

AFC

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers* (1st selection)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (4th selection)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (2nd selection)

NFC

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers* (10th selection)

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15th selection)

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (2nd selection)

Running Back

AFC

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts* (1st selection)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (3rd selection)

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (1st selection)

NFC

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings* (3rd selection)

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (2nd selection)

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (5th selection)

Wide Receiver

AFC

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs* (6th selection)

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals* (1st selection)

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (2nd selection)

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (5th selection)

NFC

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams* (1st selection)

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers* (5th selection)

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (2nd selection)

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (1st selection)

Tight End

AFC

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens* (2nd selection)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (7th selection)

NFC

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers* (3rd selection)

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (1st selection)

Offensive Tackle

AFC

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers* (1st selection)

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs* (3rd selection)

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (1st selection)

NFC

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers* (9th selection)

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (1st selection)

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (8th selection)

Offensive Guard

AFC

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts* (4th selection)

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns* (4th selection)

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (1st selection)

NFC

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys* (7th selection)

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team* (5th selection)

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1st selection)

Center

AFC

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers* (1st selection)

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (3rd selection)

NFC

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (5th selection)

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1st selection)

Fullback

AFC

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens* (3rd selection)

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers (6th selection)

Defense

Defensive End

AFC

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns* (3rd selection)

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders* (1st selection)

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (1st selection)

NFC

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers* (2nd selection)

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers* (1st selection)

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints (7th selection)

Interior Linemen

AFC

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts* (2nd selection)

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs* (3rd selection)

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (5th selection)

NFC

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams* (8th selection)

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team* (1st selection)

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (2nd selection)

Outside Linebacker

AFC

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers* (4th selection)

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers* (4th selection)

Matt Judon, New England Patriots (3rd selection)

NFC

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals* (4th selection)

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears* (3rd selection)

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2nd selection)

Inside/Middle Linebacker

AFC

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts* (3rd selection)

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders (1st selection)

NFC

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys* (1st selection)

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (8th selection)

Cornerback

AFC

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots* (1st selection)

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins* (3rd selection)

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns (2nd selection)

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts (1st selection)

NFC

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys* (1st selection)

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams* (5th selection)

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (4th selection)

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints (4th selection)

Free Safety

AFC

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans* (2nd selection)

NFC

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks* (2nd selection)

Strong Safety

AFC

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers* (2nd selection)

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd selection)

NFC

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals* (4th selection)

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings (6th selection)

Special Teams

Long Snapper

AFC

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts* (1st selection)

NFC

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons* (1st selection)

Punter

AFC

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders* (1st selection)

NFC

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys* (1st selection)

Placekicker

AFC

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens* (5th selection)

NFC

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams* (1st selection)

Return Specialist

AFC

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens* (1st selection)

NFC

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears* (1st selection)

Special Teamer

AFC

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots* (10th selection)

NFC

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints* (1st selection)