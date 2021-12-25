LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Rams offensive line suffered a tough break on Saturday as the team placed starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Reserve/COVID-19 T Andrew Whitworth
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 25, 2021
As a result, Whitworth will likely miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
If he tested positive for COVID-19, Whitworth will need to be fully vaccinated and return to two negative COVID tests before being cleared to play.
Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Whitworth's backup Joseph Noteboom is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Whitworth, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been rock solid for the Rams this season. He’s started in 13 games this season for Los Angeles.
In the team's Week 13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Whitworth became the first offensive lineman to start a game at left tackle over the age of 40.
LA had its Week 14 game against the Seahawks postponed from Sunday to Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.