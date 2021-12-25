LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A death occurred Saturday night in a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport.
Firefighters were sent on a medical call at 5:21 p.m. in the lower level of Parking Garage 1 at 101 World Way, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.
The patient was reported in “grave condition,” Stewart said. There was no subsequent hospital transport.
A spokesman for LAX Police was not available to provide details, including whether the death was due to a medical issue involved suspicious circumstances.
The deceased person’s identity was not immediately available.
