LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Don’t put away those umbrellas and rain jackets just yet.
More rain and mountain snow are expected to fall next week, according to CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston.
Light showers will increase on Saturday afternoon ahead of a quick and cold storm that will move through the Southland tonight.
“A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our mountain communities starting this evening through tomorrow morning,” Biston said. “Snow levels will start at 5,000 feet but drop as low as 3,000 feet by early tomorrow morning.”
Windspeeds will be up to 45 miles per hour but temperatures will be cool and sunny on Sunday.
“Storm number two comes along Monday morning and will move through SoCal into the afternoon,” Biston said. “This will be another fast-moving system, with a periods of moderate rainfall. We could see another half inch to an inch of rain with this system. This storm will be even colder, with snow levels dropping to as low as 2,500 feet late Monday into Tuesday. Another Winter Storm Warning will likely be issued for this event.”