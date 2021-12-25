LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers rallied back in the fourth quarter of their Christmas Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, but came up short in the final minutes of the game, ultimately losing 122-115. The Lakers’ have lost their last five games.
READ MORE: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Woody's BBQ On West Florence Saturday, Cause Under Investigation
LeBron James led the Lakers comeback scoring 13 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter. He also added seven assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block to his stat sheet. Malik Monk helped, scoring half of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double, scoring 13 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 12 boards. However, Westbrook struggled from the field, making only 4 of his 20 field goal attempts, one which was a dunk with 26 seconds left in the game, which would have made the game 118-115.READ MORE: Person Dies In LAX Parking Structure Saturday Night
James Harden and Patty Mills combined for 70 points, with the former recording a triple-double. Harden recorded 36 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while also blocking three shots. Mills made it rain from beyond the arc hitting eight threes, before finishing the night with 34 points and seven assists.
The Lakers were down by 20 entering the fourth quarter but with 10:17 seconds left the Lakers mounted a 17-point run to bring the team within six with 7:08 to go. The Lakers tied the game with 45 seconds left but a Nets power forward Nic Claxton iced the game with a ferocious and-1 alley-oop.MORE NEWS: Demand For COVID Testing Spikes Along With New Cases
The Lakers will face the Houston Rockets next on Tuesday, Dec. 28.