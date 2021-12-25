LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A smoky fire damaged a South Los Angeles barbecue restaurant Saturday evening.
The fire was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Woody’s BBQ, 1958 W. Florence Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.
Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the 2,500- square-foot building when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters had trouble forcing entry into the burning building, Stewart said.
“Once they made entry, they were able to quickly locate the seat of the fire and 31 firefighters extinguished the fire in 18 minutes with no injuries reported.”
Firefighters also prevented the flames from reaching the attic, she said.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, Stewart said. The cause was under investigation.
