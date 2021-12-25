LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is encouraging the public to keep today’s Christmas gatherings small and gather outside if possible in an attempt to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
On Friday, the county reported nearly 10 thousand new coronavirus cases. More than triple the daily number from what the county reported on Tuesday.
Because enclosed spaces with poor airflow can increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the department shared the following recommendations to improve air flow:
— opening windows and doors
— turning on a fan and placing it near an open window or if you have
a heating and air system keep it running as much as possible; and
— running a portable air cleaner to improve air filtration.
The department is also recommending people be flexible with their plans and to leave their gatherings if they are too crowded making them uncomfortable.
The recommendations come after the department reported 25,130 new coronavirus cases over the past three days.
