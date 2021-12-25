LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Bolts will be missing another integral player on offense when they face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Wide receiver Mike Williams is the latest player to land on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play vs Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
Mike Williams also tested positive, so he’s out 10 days. https://t.co/VqHL5Bz6uU
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021
Williams is the 13th player to land on the list this week, joining RB Austin Ekeler, LB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley and fellow WR Jalen Guyton.
With Williams out for the Bolts’ Week 15 contest, the team will be shorthanded at both running back and wide receiver.
In 14 games, Williams has set a career high in receptions with 64 for 964 yards and seven touchdowns.
At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Williams has developed into one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s most reliable pass catchers this season.