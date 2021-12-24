LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in Reseda Friday morning.
A little before 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a report that gunshots had been heard in the area of Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue.
As they were responding, they learned the suspect may have a gun.
When they arrived on scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was wounded. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. His name was not released.
No officers were hurt. It's unclear if a gun was recovered at the scene.
There was no immediate word on what prompted officers to open fire on the man.