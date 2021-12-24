MORRO BAY (CBSLA) — A surfer was killed in a shark attack Friday morning in the coastal waters off the San Luis Obispo County town of Morro Bay.
According to Morro Bay police, the male surfer died at 10:48 a.m. after being pulled from the water off State Parks Beach, north of Atascadero Road.
His name was not immediately released.
The exact details of the attack were not disclosed.
The beaches in Morro Bay will remain open, police said, but the public has been ordered to stay out of the water for at least 24 hours.
Morro Bay is located about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.