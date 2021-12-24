BIG BEAR (CBSLA) – CalTrans has reported that State Route 18 has reopened after being temporarily closed following multiple rock slides in the area.
SR 18 was closed between Snow Valley and Big Bear Dam until road crews are able to clean the rock debris in the road, and until driving conditions in the area were deemed safe. The road remained closed for nearly 24 hours, closing around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening and reopening around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
They advised to use State Route 38 in case anyone traveling needed to detour, though they did indicate that with the state of the weather in the midst of a winter storm, traveling may not be anybody’s best option.
SBD CO: SR 18 is closed in Arctic Circle between Snow Valley and Big Bear Dam for unknown duration. Multiple rock slides. Use SR 38 for detour. Or it may be best not to travel until storm subsides. pic.twitter.com/G060v5Ib1R
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 24, 2021