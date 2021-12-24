LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another six people hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning.
The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way.
The crash involved eight vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
One person was pronounced dead on scene and at least six others were hurt. Firefighters were on scene working to extricate trapped victims.
A 67-year-old female, a 29-year-old female and an 11-year-old female were transported to local hospitals. Four people who were injured in the crash denied transport, according to LAFD firefighter Nicholas Prange.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed.
A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed.
