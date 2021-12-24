LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Close to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Los Angeles County as the easily transmissible Omicron variant continues to take hold.
The L.A. County Department of Public Health confirmed 9,988 new coronavirus cases, more than triple the daily numbers from Tuesday.
There has been a sharp spike in case counts in L.A. County this week. 8,633 new infections were reported Thursday, a 33% jump from Wednesday’s 6,509. Wednesday’s number was more than double the total from Tuesday, when 3,052 cases were reported.
The daily test positivity rate has also increased substantially. It went from 2.3% on Dec. 18, to 9.7% on Friday.
There were 21 deaths from the disease also reported Friday. L.A. County’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 27,533 since the pandemic started.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.