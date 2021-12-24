SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A mandatory evacuation order was issued for all residents of the Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon areas in Orange County as a powerful storm drenched the region with heavy rain.
The mandatory order took effect at 8 p.m. Thursday for areas surrounding the Bond Fire burn scar due to flooding and debris flows. A mudslide occurred in Silverado Canyon just after the mandatory order took effect. It impacted some roads and homes, but there were no injuries reported.
The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area from 7 p.m. Thursday through to noon Friday.
The evacuation order is expected to be lifted at the same time as the Flash Flood Watch.
Prior to the issue of the mandatory order, the area was under a voluntary evacuation order that began early Thursday morning.