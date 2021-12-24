LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who was abducted by her father out of the Rampart Village area of Los Angeles.
23-month-old Catalina Reyes Canino was abducted by 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
“The mother said Leonardo showed up at her residence with two additional male suspects,” according to an LAPD news statement. “Leonardo forced his way into the residence and threatened the family while armed with a knife. He forcibly removed the child and fled in a gray Honda Accord with an unknown license plate.”
The two were last seen in the area of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard.
They may be traveling in a gray Honda Accord.
Rosales is considered armed and dangerous.
Canino is described as 2-feet-tall, weighing 26 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns and white one-piece pajamas.
Rosales is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see them, call 911.