SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for the Bond Fire burn area.
SILVERADO CANYON, CA – DECEMBER 23: Jay Parker, 40, fortifies a wall he built to protect his home in anticpation of last weeks storm along the 28000 block of Silverado Canyon Road on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Silverado Canyon, CA. (NOTE: THIS DAMAGE HAPPENED LAST WEEK DURING THE STORM) Last weeks storm washed away the Parkers yard, covered their hot tub with mud and toppled oak trees on their property. Jay hopes the wall will keep the mud and water from causing more damage to his home during this storm system. Parker, who lives with his wife Katie Parker, six-months pregnant, and four children, has been helping neighbors with their homes after last weeks storm caused flash flooding and mud slides in the canyon. The homes flanking the Parkers were engulfed in mud and have been red tagged for no occupancy. A voluntary evacuation warning will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in Orange County’s Bond Fire burn area. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Effective Friday at 10 a.m. officials lifted the evacuation orders and road closures for Williams and Modjeska Canyon.
The evacuation orders for Silverado Canyon were lifted at 12 p.m. Silverado Canyon Road until Kitterman Road is now open. There is a soft closure of Kitterman Road to Oak Lane and a hard closure past Oak Lane is still in effect.