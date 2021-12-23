LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Southland prepares for another incoming storm set to arrive Thursday.

Here is a list of evacuation orders and warnings:

Orange County (Evacuation Order): A voluntary evacuation order will take effect Thursday morning for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area, Orange County officials announced Wednesday. The warning was issued due to potential flooding and debris flows from a pending storm expected to move into the Southland Wednesday bringing rain Thursday. The order will take effect at 8 a.m., advising residents to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues. Some streets in the area will be restricted to local traffic only beginning at 8 a.m. The Bond Scar ravaged the area, causing nearly $500,000 of damage last year. Experts are concerned that the vegetation has not had enough time to grow and hold the land in place during a big storm. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County.

Yucaipa (Evacuation Warning): Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks are subject to an evacuation warning; potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm Thursday night – Friday morning.

Lytle Creek (Evacuation Warning): The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for residents between Nealeys corner west of Lytle Creek Road north of I-15 to Meyers Canyon. Officials believe there is a potential for mud and debris flow. The warning is active from Thursday Night through Friday morning.

