LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – United and Delta Airlines have announced the cancellation of more than 180 Christmas Eve flights on Thursday afternoon, due to staffing shortages stemming from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
United Airlines announced that they have cancelled 112 of their flights on Friday, with a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures, resulting in high numbers of employees making sick calls.
A statement from United Airlines declared:
“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”
Delta Airlines, in a similar statement, announced nearly 85 cancellations on Friday as well:
“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”
.@united says the spike in Omicron cases is impacting its staffing as it’s seen a rise in positive cases and close contact exposures. The airline will cancel about 120 flights tomorrow (CHRISTMAS EVE). Delta is showing ~85 cancelations tomorrow. UA Statement 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/JTmQBdKEdO
— Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) December 24, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for details.