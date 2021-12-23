LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams launched a sweepstake Thursday giving fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
California residents can enter the sweepstakes through Feb. 1 at www.therams.com/sbsweeps. Winners will be announced on Feb. 2.
Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 5- 6 and 10-12.
Prizes for the Ultimate Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes include:
- Grand Prize (1): two Super Bowl LVI Tickets, two Super Bowl Experience Tickets and two Fast Passes;
- Second Place Prizes (5): two Super Bowl Experience Tickets and two Fast Passes;
- Third Place Prizes (5): two Super Bowl Experience Tickets.
Super Bowl LVI will be held on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.
