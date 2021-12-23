MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Concern is mounting for residents living near hillsides of the Bobcat Fire burn areas in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Residents and officials fear the vulnerable hillsides in the Bobcat burn area could give way due to the downpouring of rain the area will absorb as a result to the rain storm drenching the southland.
The city of Monrovia has been preparing for the storm, placing barriers and sandbags in an attempt to keep homes and residents safe.
However, the city has so far not issued any evacuation orders for the area.
It did however close Canyon Park to visitors and has city crews blocking the park’s entrance because of all the damage that has been done in the area as a result of the Bobcat Fire that burned in the area in September 2020.