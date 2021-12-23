LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Highway Patrol has announced closure of of the second lane of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and state Route 170 for at least one hour following a traffic collision.
They advise that other drivers avoid the area and take other routes in the meantime.
CHP also issued a SigAlert for the closure of the Oxnard Street on-ramp to the northbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood, following a collision. This closure will remain in place for approximately 30 minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
