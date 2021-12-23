Storm Watch:Voluntary Evacuation Warnings In Place
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was in custody in connection with a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood Thursday morning that left two people wounded.

Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting took place at about 11:45 a.m. at the store located in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

There were two people wounded, police said. Their conditions were not confirmed.

A suspect was in custody. Police emphasized the situation was not considered to be an active-shooting incident. The circumstances were  still unclear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.