LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was in custody in connection with a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood Thursday morning that left two people wounded.
READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Man From Abutment Above LA River As Water Flows
The shooting took place at about 11:45 a.m. at the store located in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Atmospheric River Storm Front To Dump Heavy Rain On Southland Through Christmas Eve
There were two people wounded, police said. Their conditions were not confirmed.
A suspect was in custody. Police emphasized the situation was not considered to be an active-shooting incident. The circumstances were still unclear.MORE NEWS: Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California Burn Areas
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.