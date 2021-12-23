SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) – The Orange County Fire Authority has confirmed that a mudslide that occurred in Silverado Canyon on Thursday evening has impacted several roads in the area, as well as some homes that had already been previously affected by mudslides that occurred during a storm earlier in December.
The slide was reported just after 8 p.m., and as of 8:45 p.m., there were no injuries reported, and no rescues were underway from authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.