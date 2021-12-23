SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) – Mandatory evacuations have gone into effect near the Bond Fire burn scar area in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska Canyon.
Residential roads near Silverado Creek were drenched Thursday night with storm water.
Billy O’Hara, a resident of Silverado Canyon, told CBSLA Reporter Nicole Comstock that his driveway was covered with up to four inches of rain on Thursday.
He also had an inch of mud in his garage.
This time around, he and his neighbors are getting ready for this storm with sandbags and metal barriers.
After hours of steady rainfall, some residents are looking for somewhere else to spend Christmas Eve.
"Try to convince them to go somewhere else," O'Hara said. "Pack up the Christmas presents with us and go to a hotel."
The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed on Thursday that there has been a new mudslide in the Silverado Canyon area. The mud is impacting the roads in the area and some previously impacted homes.
Fortunately, there are no injuries or rescues taking place.
“It’s a dangerous game no matter what,” Sean Dorian, OCFA captain said.
The OCFA has recue crew and equipment in place to respond to emergencies.
"We're just hoping the residents around Orange County do their part and evacuate and defend their homes and get on out," Dorian said.