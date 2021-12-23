SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all residents of the Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon areas.
The order is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening for areas surrounding the Bond Fire Burn scar, due to potential flooding and debris flow.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday and through to noon on December 24.
The evacuation order is expected to be lifted at the same time as the Flash Flood Watch.
Prior to the issue of the mandatory order, the area was under a Voluntary Evacuation Order that began early Thursday morning.