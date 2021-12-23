WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Firefighters Thursday rescued a man who was stranded on an abutment above the flowing Los Angeles River in the Winnetka area.
The man was located near the 6600 block of Winnetka Avenue.
With coordination by LAFD Swift Water Rescue Team, firefighters raised the patient up to street level with a litter basket operation.
Firefighter paramedics then evaluated the patient before he was taken to a local hospital.
A strong storm rolling through the southland brought rain to the L.A. River Thursday afternoon. Views from Studio City showed water flowing quickly.
The rain started out light Thursday morning, but was expected to get heavier across the region as the day went along, forecasters said.
The coasts and valleys could see anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from the storm, while the mountains could see 3 to 6 inches.
