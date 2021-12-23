LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city leaders are turning to the courts to help stem the city’s recent crime wave.
On Wednesday, City Attorney Mike Feuer filed a nuisance lawsuit against the company that owns a crime-plagued apartment building in South L.A.READ MORE: Atmospheric River Storm Front To Dump Heavy Rain On Southland Through Christmas Eve
The 16-unit building at 501 East 23rd Street is less than 500 feet from Santee High School and the Trinity Recreation Center.READ MORE: Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California Burn Areas
The lawsuit also targets one of its tenants, a suspected member of the “Primera Flats” gang.
Feuer, who is running for L.A. City mayor, says the alleged gang member — who’s currently in jail — helped turn the building into a gang hangout.MORE NEWS: Jurors Reach ‘Trial Outcome’ In Ex-Officer Kim Potter’s Manslaughter Trial
The city’s lawsuit seeks to have that tenant evicted.