By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city leaders are turning to the courts to help stem the city’s recent crime wave.

On Wednesday, City Attorney Mike Feuer filed a nuisance lawsuit against the company that owns a crime-plagued apartment building in South L.A.

The 16-unit building at 501 East 23rd Street is less than 500 feet from Santee High School and the Trinity Recreation Center.

The lawsuit also targets one of its tenants, a suspected member of the “Primera Flats” gang.

Feuer, who is running for L.A. City mayor, says the alleged gang member — who’s currently in jail — helped turn the building into a gang hangout.

The city’s lawsuit seeks to have that tenant evicted.