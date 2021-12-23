Storm Watch:Voluntary Evacuation Warnings In Place
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Joan Didion, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday.

Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing’s 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Atmospheric River Storm Front To Dump Heavy Rain On Southland Through Christmas Eve

Didion was well-known for her essays and novels including “Play It as It Lays,” and her screenplays she co-wrote with her late husband John Gregory Dunne.

READ MORE: Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California Burn Areas

Together, the two wrote screenplays for the films “True Confessions,” “A Star Is Born,” “The Panic in Needle Park” and “Up Close and Personal,” Variety said.

MORE NEWS: LA City Leaders Sue Owner Of Crime-Plagued Apartment Building

According to Variety, Didion’s nephew, director and actor Griffin Dunne, released a Netflix documentary about his aunt in 2017, titled “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.”