LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday.
Didion was well-known for her essays and novels including "Play It as It Lays," and her screenplays she co-wrote with her late husband John Gregory Dunne.
Together, the two wrote screenplays for the films "True Confessions," "A Star Is Born," "The Panic in Needle Park" and "Up Close and Personal," Variety said.
According to Variety, Didion’s nephew, director and actor Griffin Dunne, released a Netflix documentary about his aunt in 2017, titled “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.”