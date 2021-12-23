LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory in response to the high levels of rain the region has experienced throughout much of Thursday.
The prediction of overnight rain prompted the advisory for the Western region of Los Angeles County, which encapsulates the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys, as well as the Santa Monica Mountains and the Malibu coast.
They warn that flooding could occur, as well as mud and debris flow, especially in recent burn areas.
Flood Advisory in effect until 1230 AM Fri for western L.A. County including the Santa Clarita & San Fernando Valleys, SMO Mtns & Malibu coast. Urban & small stream flooding will be possible. Minor mud & debris flows could occur near recent burn scars. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 24, 2021
The NWS also issued a flood advisory for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties earlier on Thursday evening.