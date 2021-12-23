Storm Watch:Hourly Forecast + Watch The Latest Weather Videos
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Flood Advisory, Los Angeles County, Malibu, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory in response to the high levels of rain the region has experienced throughout much of Thursday.

The prediction of overnight rain prompted the advisory for the Western region of  Los Angeles County, which encapsulates the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys, as well as the Santa Monica Mountains and the Malibu coast.

They warn that flooding could occur, as well as mud and debris flow, especially in recent burn areas.

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties earlier on Thursday evening.