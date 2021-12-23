ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — If you’re considering going to Disneyland as part of your holiday vacation, you might have to prepare to pay more than expected.
The theme park has more than doubled the price for some Lightning Lane rides.
The price hike applies to the Lightning Lane passes on the Web Slingers and Radiator Springs Racers rides.
Prices were increased from $7 to $18 for Lightning Lane passes on the Web Slingers and Radiator Springs Racers attractions in Disney California Adventure.
The 157 percent increase comes as the parks prepare for heavy crowds this time of year.