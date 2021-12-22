SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — A voluntary evacuation order will take effect Thursday morning for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area, Orange County officials announced Wednesday.
The warning was issued due to potential flooding and debris flows from a pending storm expected to move into the Southland Wednesday bringing rain Thursday.READ MORE: Big Rig Crash Halts Traffic on I-5 Near Sylmar
The order will take effect at 8 a.m., advising residents to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues.
Some streets in the area will be restricted to local traffic only beginning at 8 a.m.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Rudy Reed Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating A Police Officer In Victorville
The Bond Scar ravaged the area, causing nearly $500,000 of damage last year. Experts are concerned that the vegetation has not had enough time to grow and hold the land in place during a big storm.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County.MORE NEWS: LA County Reports More Than 6,500 Cases In One Day
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)