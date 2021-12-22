LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The two upcoming games between the UCLA and USC women’s basketball teams have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases within the programs.
According to statements issued by both USC and UCLA, the changes were announced "due to COVID-19 protocols" involving both programs.
The game scheduled for Tuesday in Westwood was rescheduled to Jan. 20 while the game set for Jan. 22 at USC was rescheduled to Jan. 23.
No other details were released.
