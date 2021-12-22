COVINA (CBSLA) — Covina police are at a standoff with a violent crime suspect at the corner of Bonnie Cove Avenue and Calora Street.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Covina Police Department began at about 4:30 p.m. A witness who called police told CBSLA that the man barricaded in the apartment matched the description of a car burglar who is suspected of killing a Good Samaritan.
The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. According to police, neighbors saw a person allegedly stealing items out of an unlocked car. The neighbors intervened, confronting the person as he ran away. A group of residents then chased and confronted the suspect which is when the alleged car burglar took out a handgun and shot at the group.
A round struck 38-year-old Joey Casias, killing him. Casias, who worked as a UPS driver, was also a father of three.