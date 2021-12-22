LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Los Angeles International Airport food workers who are in the middle of union contract negotiations are expected to hold an all-day strike Wednesday.
The workers, members of Unite Here Local 11, are expected to hold a strike in Terminal 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They are striking against airport concessions giant HMS Host. The union says many of their long-term workers have not received a raise for more than three years as a result of a long-term labor dispute.
On Monday, according to the union, workers in the American Airlines Admirals lounge overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. The food workers are also planning to stage a walkout at some point.
Unite Here Local 11 represents about 32,000 hospitality workers in hotels, restaurants and airports in Southern California and Arizona.