LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the 12th annual Governors Awards ceremony due to uncertainties due to concerns over COVID-19 and the infectious Omicron variant.
The ceremony was originally set to be held on Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City. A new date was not immediately released.
"We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," according to the Academy. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved."
Veteran actor Danny Glover was scheduled to receive the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the event, while performers Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann and writer-director-actress Elaine May were set to receive honorary Oscars.
No changes have been announced for the Academy Awards ceremony set for March 27.
