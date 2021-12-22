LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California State University system announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in order to attend in-person classes.
The booster requirement will take effect on Feb. 28 or six months after a person has received their second dose, whichever is later.
However, the CSU system left the door open for individual schools to issue earlier compliance dates.
“Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro in a statement. “This is particularly important in light of the rapid rise of cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and nation as the Omicron variant spreads. Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break.”
This comes one day after the University of California system also announced that boosters would be required for students and staff. UCLA said all students returning to campus will have to provide proof of a booster by Jan. 18, and its faculty and staff by Jan. 31.
However, UCLA was among seven UC schools that also announced that the first one or two weeks of class in the winter semester would be held remotely in response to the spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The UC System has 10 campuses, while the CSU System has 23 campuses.